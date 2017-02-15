Teen stabbed multiple times after argument at basketball court

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed multiple times, Monday night.

The 15-year-old boy was playing basketball at a court near his home when he exchanged words with the suspect. The two then agreed to later meet back at the basketball court to settle the argument.

According to officials, the teen did meet with the suspect at the court again, but while walking home afterwards the man followed him and the two began fighting. The suspect then stabbed the teen multiple times in the back, causing on the boy's lungs to partially collapse.

The boy was also kicked several times during the fight by a woman, who the victim believed was the suspect's girlfriend.

The teen was taken to Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton. He is expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests in this incident.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)