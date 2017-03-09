Teen stabbed while attempting to rob a drug dealer

Police lights.

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- A teenager that was stabbed last month has been arrested after lying to police.

The 16-year-old victim-turned-suspect was stabbed on February 13, in the 200 block of Saint Clair Circle.

He originally reported to police that he and the suspect had met up to settle a fight from the day before.

Investigators believe the teen was stabbed after attempting to rob a drug dealer.

The teen was stabbed by a 17-year-old girl. She stabbed the teenage boy multiple times as he was trying to rob another man. She has been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

The stabbed teen was charged with Attempted Robbery.

© 2017 WVEC-TV