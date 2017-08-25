WVEC
Teen struck by car while riding bike in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 9:07 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A teenager was seriously injured after getting struck while riding his bike Friday night. 

The 17-year-old was riding his bike near Hiden Blvd. and Warwick Blvd. just before 8:15 p.m. 

According to police, a 22-year-old was driving in the same area and struck the teen. The driver was not injured. 

The teen was taken to a local area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. 

The Crash Team Unit is investigating. 

