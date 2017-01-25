Tennessee yarn shop asks 'women's movement' supporters to shop elsewhere

Elizabeth Poe wrote on The Joy of Knitting's Facebook page asking "if you want yarn for any project for the women's movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere," and said "vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable." (Photo: Shelley Mays, The Tennessean)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (The Tennessean) -- A Tennessee knitting shop is asking those who want yarn for any project relating to the "women's movement" to buy yarn elsewhere.

In the post, uploaded to The Joy of Knitting's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, it asks "if you want yarn for any project for the women's movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere," and said the "vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable."

Many marchers from Saturday's gatherings across the country and world wore pink knitted hats as part of the movement.

The post was signed by the shop's owner, Elizabeth Poe, and had more than 3,300 shares and nearly 4,000 comments by Wednesday afternoon.

Sitting in her shop Wednesday, Poe said her phone was ringing non-stop since Tuesday and she received "more positive private messages" than were seen on her Facebook post. She said that writing the post was her own decision after seeing the news from the weekend's marches conducted in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. In Nashville, about 15,000 turned out for the march.

PHOTOS: Women's March on Washington

"I didn't expect this movement to get as hated as it has," Poe said, as a few customers were knitting at a nearby table.

Some comments on Poe's post offered support while many did not agree and went as far as to call for a boycott.

"You are an example of a strong woman with strong beliefs voicing a strong opinion and I applaud you for it," one comment posted by Facebook user Kristy Hoevener Hall read.

"Thank you Elizabeth, I'm sure some people will have a problem with this, but they are the same ones who were gleeful when certain celebs and congressmen boycotted the inauguration," Facebook user Linda Perfetti Vashlishan wrote. "It's ok for them, but not for you. There are plenty of us out there who respect your beliefs and your right to follow what is in your heart."

Other comments were not so supportive.

Holly McCall, former Democratic candidate for the House District 65 seat in Williamson County, also commented on the post.

"Franklin native here. Resident still. Knitter," McCall wrote. "I'll spread the word buyers must agree with your narrow judgments."

Another commenter tried to clarify some of the meaning behind the recent marches.

"I'm not sure where you are getting your information, but the 'women's movement,' as you call it, is all about promoting the values of mutual respect, love, compassion, understanding, and integrity," said Facebook user Donna Druchunas.

On Yelp, the response was much of the same from users. Prior to Tuesday, the shop's last review came in 2013. There were more than three pages of other reviews by Wednesday that cited the Facebook post as reasons to take their business elsewhere.

The entire post reads:

With the recent women's march on Washington, I ask that you if you want yarn for any project for the women's movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere. The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable. That kind of behavior is unacceptable and is not welcomed at The Joy of Knitting. I will never need that kind of business to remain open. Two wrongs will never ever make it right.



As the owner of this business and a Christian, I have a duty to my customers and my community to promote values of mutual respect, love, compassion, understanding, and integrity. The women's movement is counterproductive to unity of family, friends, community, and nation.



I do pray for these women. May the God work out His love in their hearts and continue to heal and unite Americans.



Elizabeth

Poe said she opened the store about four years ago and sees it as a gathering spot for customers to learn to knit and make friends. She said she decided to post on her shop's Facebook page because she was upset with things said recently, particularly Madonna's speech in Washington on Saturday, and outfits she saw some women wearing.

"This is starting to undermine their efforts," Poe said about the movement. "The topless women? I think if you want to get your point across you need to do it the right way and I just think that walking around dressed as a vulva is gross. Hatred is not acceptable speech."

The Joy of Knitting in Franklin, Tennessee (Photo: Ray Howze, The Tennessean)

Coming one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, marchers across the world expressed discontent with the president and fear for changes his administration would bring.

So far, Poe said she hasn't seen any negative impacts to her business and has even received phone calls "from all over this country." Some callers asked how they could purchase some of her yarn, Poe said.

McCall, while saying she likes to see any type of political participation, said in a phone interview Wednesday that Poe's kind of post and reaction could be indicative of the future.

"She has the right to sell to whoever she wants to," McCall said. "I think she will lose some customers but also gain some customers.

"But what I think is more indicative, is I think we’re going to see a rise in the progressive movement much of the way the Tea Party came about during Obama’s presidency."

McCall said she didn't go to the store previously, but she doesn't plan on it after seeing the post.

Despite the negative response Poe has received on social media, she said she doesn't plan to take it down.

"I'm pro-rights, but I have to draw the line with the trajectory this movement has taken," Poe said. "They're alienating their supporters. I'm not going to stop (supporting women) but I'm not going to condone that."

USA TODAY NETWORK