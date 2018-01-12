The Admirals skate on a new rink in Norfolk

Tilted natural version, ice skates with reflection (Photo: vkovalcik, vkovalcik)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Some injured members of the Admirals ice hockey team came to the MacArthur ice rink to teach some lessons.

The players met up with the Ability Center of Hampton Roads and taught children and adults of all ages how to skate.

Center Director Anna Bellars says this is the day the members look forward to the most.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year, they get so excited.”

Admirals Forward Ryan Shutt says that being injured was way better than practice and that he likes to help the community.

“We have a lot of fans that come and support us, and our community supports us, so you know any time we can get out in the community and give back and just have some fun, it’s always a good opportunity.”

Ability Center member Briana Hernandez really showed love to the team for coming out by blowing kisses in their direction.

The uninjured players of the Admirals are playing the Wheeling Nailers in West Virginia this weekend.

