The future of confederate monuments

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach
-
Top Headlines at Noon on June 9
-
Teen shot and killed during home invasion
-
Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest
-
Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
-
Little farmer in Hampton Roads
-
13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment
-
Courtland Construction Truck Fire
-
WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage
More Stories
-
Man shot in Essex Food Store parking lot, diesAug 18, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
-
Portsmouth transfers $4.3M to schools after division…Aug 18, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
Bannon out at White House; returns to BreitbartAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.