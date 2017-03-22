The 10 most popular dog breeds of 2016

For the 26th straight year, the Labrador Retriever was named the most popular dog breed by the American Kennel Club. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Who’s a good boy?

According to the American Kennel Club, it’s the Labrador retriever, which was named America’s most popular dog breed for a record 26th straight year.

The famously good-natured canines have been a staple of Americana for decades. Whether they’re tugging at our heartstrings in Hollywood (Old Yeller, Marley & Me), or taking residence in the White House, Labrador retrievers have settled in as America’s go-to family dog.

President Clinton orders First Dog Buddy onto Air Force One. (Photo: Getty Images)

“The Labrador retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn’t show signs of giving it up anytime soon,” said AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo. “The lab is such a versatile dog that it’s no wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles.”

All the feels!

Coming in at number two on the list was the German shepherd. Starting with World War I veteran K9 Rin Tin Tin, German shepherds have established themselves as working dogs in the military and civilian worlds. The breed is the all-time leader in Awards for Canine Excellence by the AKC, which is given to celebrate canine heroes in appreciation for the inspiring ways in which they contribute to our lives.

Third on the list of popular pooches was the Golden Retriever, which like the Lab, has also spent time in the White House. Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan both had Goldens, named Liberty and Victory, respectively. And who could forget children's movie star Air Bud?

Closing out the top five were the Bulldog and Beagle. The top five breeds in 2016 remain unchanged from the previous two years.

