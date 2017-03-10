There's reportedly a secret Tinder for rich, beautiful people

Tinder is a dating app that underage kids have no business using. (Photo: Tinder)

Did you know there's reportedly a version of dating app Tinder none of us can use? Well, unless you're rich or really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking.

It's called Tinder Select. TechCrunch reports the app targets "elite users" of Tinder, including CEOs, models, or others who are really rich and/or attractive.

So how does one get in to Tinder Select? It's invite only, but users approved for Select can also nominate other users to join the club. The report says users can toggle between Tinder and Tinder Select, depending on the situation.

Representatives at Tinder could not be immediately reached for comment.

