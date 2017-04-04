This girl singing 'Halleujah' into a well will leave you speechless

Thanks to a well, and an angelic voice, this girl is the latest internet sensation. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

At one point or another, we've tested out our showers acoustics as we belt out "Let it Go" in the bathroom.

But have you tried out the sound from a well?

This girl found one in Italy and decided to treat passersby with an impromptu performance. And to say her voice was incredible would be an understatement.

Tiffany Day posted the video of her rendition of "Hallleujah" on Twitter and the internet is loving every minute. The tweet has been retweeted more than 120,000 times and received more than 300,000 likes.

found a well in italy with a nice echo 😊❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k — Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017

According to Mashable, Day is a student in Kansas and she has also shared a full version of her heavenly rendition on her YouTube channel.

After watching this video, we wouldn't be surprised if this was the start of a great career.

© 2017 KPNX-TV