Thousands gather across Hampton Roads to view The Great American Eclipse

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All eyes were in the sky Monday afternoon for the solar eclipse. Around three, a partial eclipse was over Hampton Roads



"Extraordinary is the word I would chose," explained Orion Posey.

It was Orion Posey's first time seeing the solar eclipse. Hundreds showed up, just like him to see the eclipse at Old Dominion University.

"It looks like a golden moon," explained a little girl.

Some were disappointed because glasses at the viewing party were hard to come by. 1,000 glasses were handed out within 25 minutes.

"In astronomy, you have to wait for things like this to happen. The last one like this in the United States was 1979, from there it was a very similar path was 99 years ago, 1918 that went coast to coast like this," explained a eclipse viewer.

Some people had to get creative. They used things like pizza box, cereal box and binoculars.

People say the eclipse lived up to its high expectations and they are ready to see it again.

The next eclipse is expected to be in 2024. Many say they are already planning for that day and are going to keep the glasses they got this year.

