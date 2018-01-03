Thousands without power from the storm in Hampton Roads

(Photo: Dominion Energy Website)

(WVEC) -- Dominion Energy's power outage map shows over 18,000 customers in Virginia are without power early Thursday morning.

At 4:40 a.m., 18,200 customers were without power in Virginia Beach due to the snowstorm. Another 10,000 were without power in Currituck, N.C.

Other outages have been reported in Dare County, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Hampton.

