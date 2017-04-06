Threat written on bathroom wall at Western Branch High School

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- School officials and law enforcement are looking into a threat that was written on a bathroom wall at Western Branch High School.

School officials have not said exactly what the threat was, but that there is no evidence of any credible threat to students.

More police officers were on school grounds Thursday, and will continue to be on hand Friday, as a precaution.

School officials ask that parents use this incident as an opportunity to talk with their children about the consequences of making threats and spreading rumors.

