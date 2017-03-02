Three hhgregg stores closing in Hampton Roads

hhgregg_logo.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- hhgregg has announced that they will be closing 88 store locations across the country, that includes multiple locations in Hampton Roads.

The locations that will be closing include the stores in Newport News, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake.

Approximately 1,500 jobs will be eliminated with the stores closings.

The closings are part of the company's turnaround effort. The resources from each store will be reallocated to other locations.

The company says that this decision will help the company and their customers.

Inventory at those closing locations will be sold over the coming weeks, with final closings in mid-April.

The full listing of closing locations is below.

