Three Hurricanes at once: Irma, Jose and Katia

Hurricane Irma isn't the only storm that's roaring in the Atlantic.

Just as monstrous Category 4 Irma takes aim on Florida, Hurricane Jose has reached major hurricane status, while Katia is threatening to barrel into Mexico early Saturday.

This is the first time in 7 years that three hurricanes have spun in the Atlantic Basin at the same time, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.

The last time there were 3 hurricanes active at the same time in the Atlantic Basin was: September 16-17, 2010 per @philklotzbach pic.twitter.com/PTNp9g3kY1 — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 6, 2017

Jose could actually slam into some of the same Caribbean islands that were flattened by Irma just a few days ago, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane watch has been posted for Antigua and Barbuda, parts of which sustained catastrophic damage from Irma.

Torrential rainfall from the hurricane could produce "life-threatening flooding" by Saturday across both islands. The British Virgin Islands are also in Jose's path.

As of early Friday, Jose was located about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles islands, and had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, making it a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.

Storms with winds of 111 mph or higher are classified as major hurricanes.

In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves towards the Florida Coast in the Caribbean Sea taken at 03:30 UTC on September 07, 2017. (Photo: NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

Meanwhile, hurricane warnings were issued from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde in Mexico as Hurricane Katia takes aim on the nation's east coast.

Rainfall from Katia could "cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas of mountainous terrain," the hurricane center warned.

As of early Friday, Katia was located about 180 miles southeast of Tampico, Mexico, and was stationary. It was projected to reach the coast of Mexico later Friday before making landfall on Saturday, the hurricane center said.

