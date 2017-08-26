Three injured in car accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people were injured in a car accident in Suffolk early Saturday morning.

Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a call at 3:34 a.m. at the 600 block of Turlington Road.

The vehicle struck a parked car and became engulfed in flames.

Upon preliminary investigation it was found that a Chevrolet Impala left the roadway and struck a Ford F150 pick-up truck that was parked under a detached carport and then traveled approximately 75 feet before impacting a tree, with the Chevrolet then catching on fire.

The driver and two passengers had self-extricated upon arrival of emergency personnel.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and searched the vehicle to confirm there were no other occupants.

All three individuals received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

A female was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from serious injuries, and two males were ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one suffering from serious injuries, and one with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information was released.

