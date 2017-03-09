WVEC
Close

Tint Violation leads to two arrests in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 6:10 PM. EST March 09, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were arrested after a traffic stop, Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m. an officer saw a green vehicle with a tint violation near 33rd St and Roanoke Ave. 

The officer pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and noticed the people inside the vehicle moving around. Upon walking up to the vehicle, the officer saw a gun on the driver's seat after a woman shifted off the seat. 

A man and woman inside the vehicle were detained. 

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Faizon Blue. The woman was identified as  26-year-old Erica Ferguson. 

While searching Blue, officers found suspected marijuana and a digital scale inside his jacket pocket. 

Blue was arrested for Driving Under Suspension/Revoked 3rd offense. He was also charged for the Tint Violation, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana. 

Ferguson was charged with a Concealed Weapon. She was released on criminal summons. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories