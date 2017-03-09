Tint Violation leads to two arrests in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were arrested after a traffic stop, Thursday.
Around 12:30 p.m. an officer saw a green vehicle with a tint violation near 33rd St and Roanoke Ave.
The officer pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and noticed the people inside the vehicle moving around. Upon walking up to the vehicle, the officer saw a gun on the driver's seat after a woman shifted off the seat.
A man and woman inside the vehicle were detained.
The man was later identified as 24-year-old Faizon Blue. The woman was identified as 26-year-old Erica Ferguson.
While searching Blue, officers found suspected marijuana and a digital scale inside his jacket pocket.
Ferguson was charged with a Concealed Weapon. She was released on criminal summons.
