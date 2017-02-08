Tolling on Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge to start tomorrow

(Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Tolling on the Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge will begin Thursday, February 9.

The tolls will be collected electronically using E-ZPass, or through a photographic, toll-by-plate system.

Drivers with an E-ZPass will be billed $1 for using the bridge, those without an E-ZPass will be billed $3. The tolling will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. after a comprehensive toll system testing period.

If you do not have an E-ZPass and are interested in purchasing one, visit their website here, or call them at 1-877-762-7824. You may also inquire about one in person at any Chesapeake City Treasurer's office, the Chesapeake Expressway office, or at the E-ZPass offices in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

For more information on the Dominion Blvd. Veterans Bridge, visit there website here.

(© 2017 WVEC)