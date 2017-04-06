Top brass weigh in on U.S. ability to counter global threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- The head of U.S. Northern Command says she is extremely confident the United States could intercept a ballistic missile fired by North Korea.

Some weapons experts have said that North Korea could have a functioning nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. within a few years.

North Korea is pushing hard to upgrade its weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's regime has carried out two nuclear tests last year.

But, U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command General Lori Robinson told lawmakers today she's not worried.

"I am extremely confident of our capability to defend the United States of America and be able to intercept an ICBM should it reach our homeland," she testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Right now as you know, he can't reach our homeland, but I'm confident, if he should."

It was far less of an upbeat assessment from U.S. Southern Command Admiral Kurt Tidd, in describing the U.S. war on drugs.

"We continue to have those shortfalls," he said. "We continue to see a significant amount of traffic leading towards the Central American peninsula. l, Unfortunately, we only have the resources to be able to intercept about 25 percent."

Asked by Chairman John McCain, "Can you state for the record what you need to intercept 100 percent?" Tidd replied: "Simply put, more ships, more aircraft."

And on another note of concern, General Robinson also weighed in on Russia's cruise missile capability. She called it "a real challenge to our air defense architecture."

Robinson said the U.S. "faces an increased risk to our ability to defend the United States and Canada against Russian cruise missile threats."

