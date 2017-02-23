WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- President Trump's deadline for a new plan to defeat ISIS is looming.

Today, the Pentagon's top general laid out some broad parameters of what the eventual plan might involve.

"Our first priority is to protect the homeland and the American people from this threat," said Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.

On January 28, President Trump gave Defense Secretary James Mattis, 30 days to develop a "preliminary plan" to defeat the Islamic State. That deadline is fast approaching.

"Anything we do on the ground has to be in the context of political objectives or it's not going to be successful," said Dunford.

Any action will be multi-pronged, involving not just the Defense Department, but also the State and Treasury Departments, and, the intelligence community, said Dunford. But, a far as any details, like, a possible increase in the number of troops in Iraq and Syria, he simply would not say, noting only that the Pentagon will provide "a full range of options" for Trump to consider.

"With regard to specificity as to what exactly we'll do and what our force posture will be, I'm not in a position to talk about that," he said.

Earlier this month, it was reported the Pentagon was looking into options for sending conventional ground forces into Syria, and an early draft of an executive order written shortly after Trump took office showed that the administration was considering using U.S. forces to create "safe zones" in Syria.

