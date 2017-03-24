Tractor trailer carrying 23,000 pounds of granite overturns

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A tractor trailer carrying 23,000 pounds of granite overturned Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the 5000 block of Pruden Blvd./Rt. 460 near the Isle of Wight County line at 2:45 p.m.

Police and Fire & Rescue arrived to find a tractor trailer overturned in a ditch, along with the 23,000 pounds of granite slabs it was transporting.

No one was injured in the crash.

Lanes of Pruden Blvd. were closed while crews cleaned up the crash. All but on eastbound lane has been reopened.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

