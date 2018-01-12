Tractor trailer tips over taking down power lines in Newport News

Semi Truck Spedition (Photo: welcomia, All Rights Reserved.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A tractor trailer overturned in Newport News Friday taking down power lines with it.

Police received at call around 9 p.m. about the accident near Chelsea Place and Yorktown Road.

The driver has been reported to still be inside the truck, and their condition is unknown. No other vehicles were involved.

No further information has been released at this time.

