Tractor trailer tips over taking down power lines in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A tractor trailer overturned in Newport News Friday taking down power lines with it.
Police received at call around 9 p.m. about the accident near Chelsea Place and Yorktown Road.
The driver has been reported to still be inside the truck, and their condition is unknown. No other vehicles were involved.
No further information has been released at this time.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs