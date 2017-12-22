Transportation board member resigns after woman's accusation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina legislator accused of pulling a woman around his office by her ponytail nearly 15 years ago has resigned from the State Board of Transportation.



Republican Danny McComas of Wilmington submitted his resignation letter Friday to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. McComas served in the state House for 17 years until 2012 before becoming State Ports Authority chairman. Cooper appointed McComas to the transportation board.



The woman was a lobbyist who told WUNC radio last week that in early 2003 McComas moved her around the room by her ponytail after noticing a tattoo on her neck. McComas has denied pulling her hair.



A Cooper spokesman says the governor believes stepping down was the appropriate thing to do.



© 2017 Associated Press