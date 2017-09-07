Truck hits woman on beach at Oceanfront

Beach goer gets hit by a truck on Virginia Beach's Oceanfront September 7, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who was sitting on the beach Thursday was hurt seriously after a truck hit her.

The incident happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. near 24th Street. Police said the woman was sitting in a beach chair before the truck hit her and that the truck was not owned by the city.

When officers got to the area, medics and lifeguards were working to save the woman. Medics took her to the hospital with significant injuries.

