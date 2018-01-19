Trump admin lists concerns over ban on food stamps for candy

Assortment of products with high sugar level (Photo: happy_lark)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Trump administration says concern over allowing the government to restrict an individual's eating habits is one reason it's blocked Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage's latest plan to prevent the use of food stamps to purchase soda and candy.



LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz shared Friday a copy of a U.S. Department of Agriculture letter sent to Maine this week.



The agency says it's hesitant to burden private retailers or make such restrictions without "clear evidence of meaningful health outcomes."



The GOP governor blames sugary food lobbyists for resistance to efforts he says aim to lower obesity. He plans to revise his request.



But some poverty and nutrition experts say the ban alone won't prevent food stamps recipients from eating unhealthy food.



Former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration also blocked LePage's plan.



