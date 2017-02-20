(Photo: Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- President Donald Trump isn't shy about his dislike for the media and journalists.

For the umpteenth time, he again Monday used the phrase "fake news" to attack organizations which do stories that he dislikes. The latest missive came days after he Tweeted that the New York times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN collectively are "the enemy of the American people.

One First Amendment expert disagrees, and says that Trump's words are a threat to the American way.

"it is a long, long term effort to de-legitimize the media and by doing that he can try to sell his own narrative," said Dr. Joyce Hoffmann, who is an associate professor of English at Old Dominion University and who has taught Media Law & Ethics for 25 years.

Hoffmann worries about the long term impact of Trump's anti-media characterizations.

"It's a problem because it confuses and frustrates people and how can you know what to believe if your president is constantly harping about fake news," she said. "And it's all a fundamental threat to democracy."

Meanwhile, "The Trump Make America Great Again" committee has put out what it called a Mainstream Media Accountability survey, sending it only to Trump-Pence supporters.

Hoffmann says Trump's attacks on the media go counter to what the framers of the constitution wanted.

"The founding fathers envisioned the press as a kind of fourth estate of government, an entity that oversaw government, that provided accountability in government," she said. "And in undermining that, you undermine people's ability to make intelligent decisions in the voting booth."

Republican Senator and former GOP presidential candidate McCain has weighed in. He said "The first thing that dictators do is shut down the press."

Trump's own Defense Secretary James Mattits also spoke out. The retired Marine Corps General said "The press as far as I'm concerned is a constituency that we deal with. I don't have any issues with the press."

(© 2017 WVEC)