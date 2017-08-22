Trump plan could involve 3,900 new troops being sent to Afghanistan

U.S. Army soldiers patrol outside Contingency Operating Site Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, on Aug. 7, 2011 (Photo: Maya Alleruzzo, AP, Custom)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a big reversal for President Donald Trump, who as a candidate wanted America to get out of Afghanistan.

"The men and women who serve in combat deserve a plan for victory.," he said, in a televised address to the nation.

But in many ways, his new plan now is pretty much more of the same, sending more troops to get the job done.

The Commander-in-Chief offered few specifics in the televised address about Afghanistan but promised a stepped-up military campaign.

He did call for no more nation-building, relaxed rules of engagement for U.S troops, and for Pakistan to do its fair share.

Quoting Senior White House officials, the Associated Press reported today that up to 3,900 additional U.S. troops could be sent, and the first deployments could take place within days.

"It's not bad that it was addressed and there's nothing wrong with seeking to make changes, I'm just skeptical that we're going to get the kind of change we would like out of these proposals," said Dr. Matthew Hall, Director of the Graduate Program in International Studies at Old Dominion University who also worked as an advisor on Afghanistan to NATO.

Hall says President Trump is now finding what Presidents Barrack Obama and George W. Bush found before him: that there are no easy answers.

"It's deeply frustrating, but the essential element may be there is no good solution to this and I'm afraid this is something the President is going to learn," he said.

Senate Armed Services Committee Member Tim Kaine of Virginia said he wanted to hear more details on Trump's plans.

Democrat renewed his call for a new debate and vote for an Authorization for use of military Force, saying in a statement:

"I hope the Senate will stop dodging its responsibility and finally pass an updated AUMF."

Virginia 3rd District Congressman Bobby Scott also weighed in. The Democrat said it's time for new Authorization for Use of Military Force, adding, "It is incumbent on the president to provide additional details" on his plan.

