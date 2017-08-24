Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the 'best eclipse ever'

(Photo: Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA)

President Donald Trump today retweeted a meme that showed a picture of his gradually blocking out an image of former President Obama with the caption "The Best Eclipse Ever."

The meme was originally tweeted at Trump by a Twitter user who identifies himself as Jerry Travone, whose bio describes him as "a YouTube Actor and Political Junkie" and a "Proud Trump supporter and pushback against liberalism."

Trump retweeted the meme at 8:33 a.m.

It came after Trump posted two tweets criticizing leaders of his own party: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Paul Ryan.

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" he wrote in two tweets.

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Trump then posted two tweets about the vacillating tone he has taken at several public speeches this week. The first iteration of the tweets misspelled the words "there" and "too," and Trump subsequently posted the sentences again, correcting the spelling of "there" but not "too."

© 2017 ABC News