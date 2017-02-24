Trump's seemingly contradictory stance on states' rights

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

NORFOLK,Va. (WVEC) -- It is a seeming contradiction from the White House when it comes to states' rights.

The Trump administration says states should decide what to do about protections for transgender students.

Yet, on the other hand, the Trump team also said the The Justice Department will crack down on recreational marijuana, even in states where it's legal.

The Trump administration declared this week that it expects law enforcement agents to enforce federal marijuana laws when they come into conflict with states where recreational use of the drug is permitted.

That seems to be at odds with the Trump administration's statements this week in favor of states' rights on the the issue of transgender student bathroom access being best left to states and local communities to decide.

"So when Trump says we're going to leave it to the states, he's saying that because he wants to enforce the laws that are on the books," said Old Dominion University political science professor Ben Melusku. He sees no contradiction between the Trump administration's stances on the two issues.

Melusky points out, that although 26 states have decriminalized or legalized medicinal or recreational marijuana use, the federal government most certainly has not.

"According to federal law, it's still a schedule one drug," he said.

Similarly, Melusky says, that federal law has not placed transgender citizens in a category of protected classes of people.

"A least, the line coming out of the administration is, there's so much litigation going on right now, there's a million court cases that are dealing with this issue right now, the law is not settled," he said. "And until that's settled, you go with what is known and you leave the rest up to the states."

Of course, this whole states' rights debates goes back before the civil war. In 1816, Chief Justice John Marshall asserted that the laws adopted by the federal government, when exercising its constitutional powers, are generally paramount over any conflicting laws adopted by state governments.

