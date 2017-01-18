Twins, once conjoined at spine and hip, learn to walk for the first time

Apio (left) and Acen (right) Akello, once conjoined at the spine and hip, now walk freely after months of therapy following a 2015 surgery. (Photo: Dan Smith / Nationwide Children's Hospital)

After Dr. Gail Besner helped separate twins conjoined at the spine and hip, she had one wish for them both: that they would walk freely off the plane when they returned home in Uganda.

Her wish became granted recently after two-year-olds Acen and Apio Akello learned to walk for the first time following nearly a year of therapy.

Besner, chief of pediatric surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, led a team of 30-plus specialists to separate the girls during a 16-hour operation the fall of 2015. A sponsor allowed the twins and their mother, Ester Akello, to travel stateside for the procedure.

About 1 in 200,000 pregnancies result in conjoined twins, according to the hospital, at which five sets of such twins have has successfully separated since 1978.

Pyopagus twins, those joined back-to-back like Acen and Apio, make up fewer than 10% of all conjoined twins, Besner said. Because the twins shared a portion of their spinal cord, surgeons had no idea whether the two would be able to walk normally after the operation.

Surgeons carefully separated the twins' spinal cords with the monitoring help of neurophysiologists, a technique they say helped Acen and Apio's successful outcome.

A hospital discharge in February of 2016 began months of outpatient appointments and clinical therapy as the girls prepared for their first steps. Both girls had scoliosis after separation, requiring treatment as they learned to walk.

Besner saw the twins and their mother off at the airport on Jan. 7.

“I would say it was one of the happiest days of my life,” said Besner, who said she expects the twins to live “a normal life.”

USAT ODAY