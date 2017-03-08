Two adults, child displaced following fire in Chesapeake

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and one child were displaced after a house fire, Wednesday evening.

The fire occurred in the 2100 block of Isabella Dr. just after 7 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they found flames near the kitchen of the home and extending towards the attic.

Officials were able to keep the fire from spreading to other areas of the home, and had it under control within 10 minutes.

It appears that the fire was caused by a cooking related incident.

No one was injured. The displaced family has made arrangements to stay somewhere else.

