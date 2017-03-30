WVEC
Two adults, two children displaced following house fire

March 30, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a house fire, Thursday.

The fire happened at a home in the 4100 block of Berwyn Way, located off of Nansemond Parkway. 

Crews arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and a kitchen fire that had extended to the attic. 

Everyone who lived in the home was already outside when crews arrived, however a dog was rescued from inside the home. 

The fire was brought under control by 5:58 p.m. 

No one was injured. 

The family, two adults and two children, were displaced. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross. 

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental. 

