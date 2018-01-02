Two cats missing after house fire in York County

(Photo: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two cats are missing after a York County fire on Tuesday.

According to officials, at 2 p.m. fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of Calthrop Neck Road.

Once on the scene, authorities found a two story home with heavy fire coming from the building and roof. The single occupant was able to get to safety even before the fire department arrived.

The home suffered significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

(Photo: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

Crews are still on the scene at 5 p.m. on Tuesday conducting salvage and overhaul as well as extinguishing "hot spots."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

