Two Chesapeake school buses involved in crash, four students sent to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WVEC) -- Multiple students were taken to the hospital after a school bus collided with another school bus, Monday afternoon.

One of the school buses rear ended the second bus just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Burns St. and Campostella Rd.

Both buses sustained minor damages.

Four students complained of minor injuries, as did one of the two drivers.

The students and driver, were taken to a local area hospital. There condition at this time is unknown.

Police have not said the cause of the crash, or if any charges will be filed.

