Two dead, one critically hurt in shooting in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and put one person in the hospital Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident in the 1400 block of Gate Tree Ct. around 5 p.m. The shooting took place in Ocean Gate Apartments near Naval Air Station Oceana.

Officers said the people who were killed were male. The person who went to the hospital was female.

Sammie Jyrkinen told 13News Now her 22-year-old brother, Matt Jyrkinen, was one of the people who was killed.

Matt Jyrkinen (Photo: Sammie Jyrkinen)

Jyrkinen said of her younger brother, "He was a really goofy person and knew how to make others feel better when they were down. He is a very hard worker and always protected his family…He didn’t deserve to die this soon, not before I did."

Officers detained someone for questioning, but by late Tuesday there was no word of an arrest.

