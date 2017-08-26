Two dead, one injured in James City County car crash

(Photo: barbol88)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- According to authorities a single vehicle accident killed two people and severely injured a third early Saturday morning.

Police received a call at 1:30 a.m., in the 10000 block of Old Stage Road.

Officers found a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Amos Phillips, a 30 year old West Point resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The backseat passenger, Candyce Hayden, 17, from Shacklefords was transported by medics to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

A 21 year old male from Shacklefords was in the front passenger seat. He was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Neither Phillips nor Hayden were wearing their seatbelts; however, the front passenger was belted.

The accident is still under investigation. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor.

No further information was released.

