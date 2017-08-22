Two dogs on the loose after biting someone

file photo of a schnauzer (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, Elen11)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District is searching for two dogs that bit a person last week.

The incident happened in the Fenwick Hills Subdivision of James City County on Friday, August 18. Based on the descriptions, the dogs are believed to be Schnauzers. The victim may have to be treated for rabies if the dogs are not found.

Once found, The dogs will be placed on a 10-day, in-home confinement period. They are not at risk of being taken away from their owners.

If you see dogs that fit the description, contact the Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277 or James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.

© 2017 WVEC-TV