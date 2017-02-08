Two finalists selected for superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth (Photo: Laura Geller, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two finalists have been selected to assume the role of Superintendent at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Jail officials said Wednesday that the two men were selected by the HRRJ's Personnel Committee from a pool of 29 candidates. The Committee narrowed the down the candidates based upon pre-established hiring requirements, which included an evaluation of the candidate’s education, experience, skills, and abilities.

After concluding initial interviews on Friday, Feb. 3, the Committee has recommended Mr. Ronaldo Myers and Mr. Paul Perry for further consideration by the Board.

Myers is the current director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina. The detention center holds about 800 prisoners which consist of both county residents and those of five municipalities located in Richland County.

Perry, acting superintendent of the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail located in Bowling Green, Virginia, worked his way up from the position of corrections officer with the District of Columbia’s Department of Corrections at Lorton, Virginia to his current position at the Peumansend facility.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is currently under the direction of interim superintendent Jim O'Sullivan, Chesapeake's Sheriff.

(© 2017 WVEC)