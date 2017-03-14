Two GOP lawmakers break ranks with Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Some local Republican lawmakers are starting to break ranks with President Donald Trump. At least, when it comes to a pair of specific and crucial budget items: Funding for the Coast Guard, and, health care reform.

Virginia Second District Representative Scott Taylor is one of 58 House members to sign onto a letter protesting the Trump administration's proposal to cut the Coast Guard budget by $1.3 billion or 14 percent.

The signers of the letter called such cuts "nonsensical."

"That's why we're here," said Taylor. "That's why I'm on appropriations and overseeing the Coast Guard's budget on my subcommittee. It's important for people like me and my colleagues to speak out and say this is a crucial piece of our national security apparatus and that's why we have a separation of powers."

Virginia First District Republican Rob Wittman, in a release, said he opposes the Affordable Care Act overhaul, known, as the American Health Care Act, hours after the Congressional Budget Office said 14 million additional people would become uninsured in the first year.

Wittman wrote: "I do believe that we can enact meaningful health care reforms that put the patient and health care provider back at the center of our health care system, but this bill is not the right answer."

The White House today brushed off early Congressional criticism.

"I think this is about bringing people together and if we can have great ideas that can achieve a better outcome for the American people, then we're going to listen to them and we're going to incorporate them," said Press Secretary Scott Spicer.

Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd is weighing in on the idea of G.O.P. lawmakers differing with Trump. In an e-mail to 13News Now, Kidd wrote:

"Trump's approval numbers are very very low, and so the potential penalty for breaking with him are lower than they otherwise would be for a president in his first term. Second, it reflects just how big the changes are: health care is one-fifth of the nation's economy and the non-defense budget cuts that Trump is proposing are huge."

© 2017 WVEC-TV