Two men arrested in connection to Suffolk stabbing

Cody Bryan Lawrence (L) and Justin Stephen Fransee (R) (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested two men in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Coral Court at 11:41 p.m., Sunday evening. When they arrived on scene they found 18-year-old Damian Rain Berggren suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Berggren was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, due to his medical status, Berggren was unable to provide any information to police.

18-year-old Justin Stephen Fransee and Cody Bryan Lawrence were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Fransee has been charged with Malicious Wounding and is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Lawrence was charged with Assault & Battery. He has since been released.

The victim knows both of the suspects.

There is no word on what caused the stabbing at this time.

