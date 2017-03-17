Two men taken to hospital after SUV runs into water in Va. Beach

Two men were taken to a local hospital for hypothermia after their SUV ended up in water, Friday afternoon. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two men were taken to a local hospital for hypothermia after their SUV ended up in water, Friday afternoon.

The car went into the water at the end of Shell Rd. off of Northampton Blvd. just after 2 p.m.

When fire officials arrived they found a 2005 Chevy Tahoe in the water. The two men who had been inside the SUV were already on the shore when crews arrived.

The two men were taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital and treated for minor hypothermia. No other vehicles were involved.

The fire department, EMS, and police divers monitored the situation until the US Coast Guard could come and pull the SUV out of the water.

The fire department's HAZMAT team was also on scene to make sure there was no threat to the environment.

