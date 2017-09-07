Two officers shot in Sacramento same day slain deputy laid to rest

As law enforcement from across the nation laid to rest a Sacramento County deputy, the victim of a recent deadly shooting, two Sacramento police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

As law enforcement from across the nation laid to rest a Sacramento County deputy, the victim of a recent shooting, two Sacramento police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday.

As thousands gathered to pay their respects to slain Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Robert French, reports of another shooting sent officers to 26th Avenue at Franklin Boulevard.

The Thursday shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. The officers' injuries are non life-threatening, according to police.

The officers were investigating the slayings of two women found dead on Janrick Avenue last week, said Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento Police Department spokesman. During their investigation, the two officers encountered the shooting suspect near 65th Street and Fruitridge Blvd., Heinlein said.

It's unclear when the officers contacted the suspect; however, at some point he exited his pickup truck along Franklin Blvd. near 26th Ave and started shooting at the officers., Heinlein said. Both officers and the suspect were struck in an exchange of gunfire that followed.

The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Heinlein said.

One of the officers was reportedly shot in his body armor. It's unconfirmed where the other officer was struck by the gunfire.

3300 block 27th av:Officer involved shooting, 2 officers struck with non-life threatening injuries,susp is down - unk extent of injs #sacpd pic.twitter.com/ytimtBqrXI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as more details will be added as they become available.

