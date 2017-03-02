Two people displaced after fire in Norfolk

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a fire, that left two people displaced, Thursday evening.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of West Tanners Creek Dr. just after 7 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flame visible from outside the building.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

One person was treated on scene, but was not taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(© 2017 WVEC)