WVEC
Close

Two people injured following crash in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 8:43 AM. EST March 03, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash, Friday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Military Hwy. and Cavalier Blvd. 

A Chevy Malibu and a Vico truck collided just before 7:30 a.m. 

The west bound lane of Military Hwy was closed while crews worked the scene.

Two people were injured in the crash, both sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories