Two people injured following crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash, Friday morning.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Military Hwy. and Cavalier Blvd.
A Chevy Malibu and a Vico truck collided just before 7:30 a.m.
The west bound lane of Military Hwy was closed while crews worked the scene.
Two people were injured in the crash, both sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs