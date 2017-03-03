Two people injured following crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash, Friday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Military Hwy. and Cavalier Blvd.

A Chevy Malibu and a Vico truck collided just before 7:30 a.m.

The west bound lane of Military Hwy was closed while crews worked the scene.

Two people were injured in the crash, both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

