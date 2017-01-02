Two Va. Beach Metro PCS Stores robbed in less than 1 hour

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two Metro PCS stores were robbed in one hour, Monday.

The first robbery occurred at the Metro PCS store in the 5000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. just before 2:30 p.m. A man entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The man was last seen going towards Witch Duck Rd.

No one was injured.

The second robbery occurred at the Metro PCS store in the 4800 block of Princess Anne Rd. at 2:48 p.m. It is unknown how much money the suspect, a man, got away with. He was last seen going towards Baxter Rd.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.