Two vehicles involved in I-64 crash; Children ejected from car

Image from VDOT's live traffic cameras at the time of the I-64 westbound accident on February 12, 2018.

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Children were ejected from a car during a wreck on I-64 near Mercury Boulevard on Monday.

According to police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. A 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on I-64, as traffic began to suddenly break, the female driver attempted to avoid hitting the car in front of her, so he swerved and hit a 2005 Mercedes Benz.

The impact caused the Ford to overturn. Police said possibly two or three children were ejected from the vehicle, and an unknown black man exited the Ford Expedition and limped away from the scene.

The female driver and three children were taken to Riverside Hospital with injuries, and the driver of the Mercedes Benz was also taken to Riverside with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, and charges are pending.

