Two women, child taken to hospital following crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a crash that occurred when a woman driving a Dodge Dakota crashed into a city utilities truck, Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Greenwood Dr. and Victory Blvd., just after 4 p.m.

A female driver and a child were in the Dodge Dakota at the time of the crash. The age of that child is unknown at this time.

A female driver of the utilities truck was taken to the hospital for treatment, along with the woman and child from the other vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the crash.

