Two women, toddler killed, 4 other children injured when van hits tree head-on

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and a toddler were killed and four other children were injured after a van struck a tree head-on Thursday morning.

The 2009 Dodge Caravan was carrying two women and five children on I-95 when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 48-year-old Olga Mondragon Briones, the other woman, 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez, and three-year-old Nelson Flores died on impact.

A 12-year-old boy was flown to Medical College of Virginia with life-threatening injuries.

Three other children, including a 3-year-old, 8-year-old, and 12-year-old, were taken to Medical College of Virginia with non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team is investigating.

