Two women, toddler killed, 4 other children injured when van hits tree head-on

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 6:16 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and a toddler were killed and four other children were injured after a van struck a tree head-on Thursday morning. 

The 2009 Dodge Caravan was carrying two women and five children on I-95 when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree. 

The driver, 48-year-old Olga Mondragon Briones, the other woman, 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez, and three-year-old Nelson Flores died on impact. 

A 12-year-old boy was flown to Medical College of Virginia with life-threatening injuries. 

Three other children, including a 3-year-old, 8-year-old, and 12-year-old, were taken to Medical College of Virginia with non-life threatening injuries. 

Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team is investigating. 

