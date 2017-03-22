Armed police officer stand guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (Photo: Jack Taylor, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON — A woman was killed and several people were injured, including police officers, after an assailant with a knife attempted to storm Britain's Parliament on Wednesday, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge in an incident that Metropolitan Police described as a terrorist incident.

Details about the two incidents were still emerging and it was not clear if they were linked. David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament that a police officer was stabbed and the assailant shot dead by armed police. The London Ambulance Service said it treated at least 10 people on Westminster Bridge, although other media reports put the figure lower.

In one of the most remarkable moments of the incident, British port officials said they pulled a woman from the Thames River, injured but still alive. Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government emergency committee to discuss its response.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

Quentin Letts, a journalist at the Daily Mail whose office overlooks the attack scene, told the BBC: "This man had something in his hand. It looked like a stick of some sort and he was challenged by a couple of policemen in yellow jackets and one of the yellow-jacketed policemen fell down.

"We could see the man in black moving his arm in a way that suggested he was either stabbing or striking the yellow-jacketed policeman, and one of the policemen then ran to get help, which was very quick to come and as this attacker was running towards the entrance used by MPs to get into the House of Commons.

"As he was running he ran, about I'd say 15 yards perhaps, two plain clothes guys with guns shouted at him what sounded like a warning. He ignored it and they shot two or three times and he fell."

Rick Longley, another witness, told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben. A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman. I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw,” Longley said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

A large number of public sector workers are employed in the area, which is popular with tourists. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Tourists are being held in viewing capsules on the London Eye, a wheel on the banks of the River Thames, while the incident is underway.

“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

