Unemployment down, jobs up in region for first time since Great Recession

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A double dose of good news for Hampton Roads economy.

For the first time since before the Great Recession, unemployment is down and the labor force is up.

According to the Old Dominion University Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, unemployment dropped in January by point-three percent.

And the size of the civilian labor force increased by point-44 percent.

It's the first time that both things have happened simultaneously since January, 2007.

"When we talk about the unemployment rate going down, we also need to focus on what is happening to the size of the labor force," said ODU Economics Professor Vinod Agarwal. "So if the labor force goes up, and the unemployment rate goes down, that is really good news."

ODU says the numbers suggest people are starting to have confidence in the U.S. economy.

But they warn that sequestration and other federal budget problems could un-do all the good.

Hampton Roads Labor Market Update by 13News Now

© 2017 WVEC-TV