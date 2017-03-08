Unhealthy diets linked to U.S. deaths

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
-
All-day Kindergarten
-
Uber driver charged
-
'I never expected to have to bury my own child'
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 3/8/17
-
Weather at 11, March 7
-
Va. Beach arena new plan
-
Waterside District job opportunities
-
Over a dozen dogs found dead in Newport News home
More Stories
-
Trapped man rescued from inside burning homeMar. 8, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
A Day Without a Woman: What you need to knowMar. 7, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Morning showers wll make way for sunshine todayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.